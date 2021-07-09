Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA TIMELINE: The vote that killed ABS-CBN's franchise renewal bid Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 09 2021 05:00 PM | Updated as of Jul 09 2021 05:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This article is part of a series commemorating the House of Representatives' 70-11 vote on July 10, 2020 rejecting ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. - With reports from Christian Esguerra and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News Read More: July 10 anniversary ABS-CBN franchise ABS-CBN franchise renewal ABS-CBN shutdown ABS-CBN Corp House of Representatives July 10 2020 ABS-CBN franchise denial timeline ABS-CBN franchise /sports/07/09/21/afc-champions-league-united-city-finally-bags-win-at-beijing-guoans-expense/news/07/09/21/mandaluyong-sticker-homes-stores-vaccinated/life/07/09/21/57-year-old-college-graduate-catanduanes/sports/07/09/21/pacquiao-la-camp-in-protective-gear-vs-covid/news/07/09/21/mma-pacio-bares-key-to-beating-japanese-rivals