MULTIMEDIA

TIMELINE: The vote that killed ABS-CBN's franchise renewal bid

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This article is part of a series commemorating the House of Representatives' 70-11 vote on July 10, 2020 rejecting ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

- With reports from Christian Esguerra and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

