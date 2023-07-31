Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Instagram/@piawurtzbach



Pia Wurtzbach has finally given a glimpse of her first book, which will be available later this year.

On Instagram, she revealed the first page of "Queen of the Universe."

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder said it is a novel on "love, truth, and beauty."

"A novel by Pia Wurtzbach... that sounds good," she said in the caption.

According to Wurtzbach, "Queen of the Universe" will be available in the Philippines starting in September, and in other parts of the world by November this year.

Based on her post, the book is under Tuttle Publishing, which has locations in Rutland, Vermont, as well as in Tokyo and Singapore.

It was in 2017 when Wurtzbach first mentioned that she would like to have her own book.