Pia Wurtzbach to finally launch her own book

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Instagram/@piawurtzbach



MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach announced Thursday that she will finally launch her own book.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe said she is targeting the "ber" months -- or September to November -- as the release of her book project.

"Exact date soon," she said, not giving further details.

It was in 2017 when Wurtzbach first mentioned that she would like to have her own book. She said she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her pageant mentor, Jonas Gaffud, who released "The Crown: Your Essential Guide to Becoming a Beauty Queen."

Two years later, the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder joined ABS-CBN Books' roster of celebrity authors.

She also started working on her book, which she said at the time will "share a story of a girl who joins a beauty pageant."

"It's not my life story, but it's based on my experiences and stories that I've heard and seen from other girls who have also joined," she said.