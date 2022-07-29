Filipino skewers on a charcoal grill at Dollar Hits. Screengrab from Netflix

An eatery selling Filipino skewers, grilled meat, and offal is featured in the new Netflix series "Street Food: USA."

Dollar Hits by US-based Kapampangan Elvira Chan is among the street food concepts shown in the first episode, which focused on Los Angeles, California.

"We have 33 kinds of street food on a stick. Everything [costs] a dollar, that's why it's called Dollar Hits," Chan said.

"I'm a good cook because I came from Pampanga," she declared. "Pampanga is the culinary capital of the Philippines."

According to Chan, Dollar Hits started as a food truck business and went on to occupy a market space to accommodate more customers.

"Me and my three sisters rented a truck. One day, good. Second day, good. Third day is very good. There were plenty of people," she narrated. "Then after that, [we] sisters bought this market [space] for Dollar Hits."

"And the Filipino people, they are happy."

Some of the skewers served at Dollar Hits include pork barbecue, fish ball, chicken feet, pork intestine, pork blood, and beef liver.

Aside from Dollar Hits, other featured dining spots in the first episode of "Street Food: USA" include Carnitas El Momo, the Guatemalan Night Market, and Earle's on Crenshaw.