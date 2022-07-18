Aling Lucing's sizzling sisig in Pampanga. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra/File

Pampanga has been recognized by a travel and lifestyle magazine as one of the must-visit food destinations in the world.

The Philippines' Culinary Capital is included in Conde Nast Traveler's list of "unsung food destinations," joining the likes of Bangkok in Thailand and Kyoto in Japan.

In a writeup by Maryam Jilani, Pampanga was described as "one of the country's most exciting and consistent foodie scenes." Among the noteworthy dishes mentioned were sisig, morcon, tocino, and Pan de San Nicolas cookies.

Featured restaurants, meanwhile, include Everybody's Cafe and Aling Lucing's Sisig.

Pampanga is the lone Philippine entry in Conde Nast Traveler's list.

Other "unsung food destinations" mentioned by the magazine include San Jose in Costa Rica, Nazareth, South Downs in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Valley of the Vineyards in Brazil, Belize, Talad Noi in Bangkok, Kyoto by the Sea in Japan, Great Lakes in the United States, Cadiz in Spain, United States Virgin Islands, and Southeast Taiwan.