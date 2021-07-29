Cavite commends Samantha Panlilio after Bb. Pilipinas Grand International win

MANILA -- Samantha Panlilio is thankful as her hometown of Cavite recognized her efforts in the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

On Instagram, the beauty queen shared photos of a resolution that commended her win as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2021.

She also thanked Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla for supporting her since she was a Bb. Pilipinas candidate.

"Big virtual hugs to all my fellow Caviteños. We did it!" she said.

Panlilio is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant. The country's last delegate, Samantha Bernardo, finished as first runner-up.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

Aside from Panlilio, other winners of Bb. Pilipinas 2021 include Hannah Arnold (Bb. Pilipinas International), Cindy Obeñita (Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental), Maureen Montagne (Bb. Pilipinas Globe), Gabby Basiano (first runner-up), and Meiji Cruz (second runner-up).

