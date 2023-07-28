Herlene Budol and Wilbert Tolentino. Facebook/Wilbert Tolentino

MANILA -- Herlene Budol made it clear that she is still on good terms with Wilbert Tolentino, days after he announced his resignation as her manager.

The comedienne and beauty queen made the statement in her latest vlog, saying that Tolentino had "more important" matters to attend to, such as his health and family.

"May mga bagay lang po na dapat mas unahin at priority talaga ang kanyang health at kanyang family," she said.

Budol went on to share how his recent conversation with Tolentino went, and is happy that her former manager will always be there for her.

"Base pa rin po sa pag-uusap namin, willing pa rin po niya akong tulungan. Andiyan pa rin naman po siya anytime, anywhere, one call away," she added.

Tolentino, for his part, said he will "always be your protector and guardian angel" in his comment on Budol's vlog.

"Achievement mo, achievement ko rin, Mima," he told the social media star.

"Basta always stay humble and kind. Inalis ko lang titolo ko bilang manager mo, pero mananatili akong Mima mo," he added.

Tolentino recently took to Facebook to announce that he has resigned as Budol's manager to focus on his health and devote more time to his child.