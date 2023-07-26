Wilbert Tolentino quits as Herlene Budol’s manager

Photo from Wilbert Tolentino's Facebook page

MANILA – Social media personality Wilbert Tolentino has decided to part ways with beauty queen and actress Herlene Budol, also known as Hipon Girl.

Tolentino, who stood as Budol’s talent manager for more than a year, resigned from guiding the social media darling to focus on his health and devote more time to his child.

“Sa loob ng isa’t kalahating taon, tumayo akong pangalawang magulang niya, sa kanyang karera at tinuring ko siyang para ko na rin anak,” Tolentino said on his Facebook page Monday.

“Mahirap man gawin, halos matagal ko din pinagisipan. Subalit kailangan ko ng pagtuunan ng pansin ang aking kalusugan, at bigyan oras ang aking anak dahil una sa lahat tumatanda na si KaFreshness, at higit akong kailangan nya lalo't lumalaki na siya.”

According to him, his job as a manager required much of his time which he gladly dedicated to the Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 winner since taking her as his talent.

In the lengthy post, Telentino recalled their journey together in the beauty pageant scene where he helped Budol place first runner-up in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 – which in return opened many endorsements and opportunities for the actress.

“Sa maikling panahon ng pag-aalaga ko kanya, marami na din kaming na-achieve, hindi lang sa buhay nya kungdi sa karera nya bilang beauty queen,” he said.

Just recently, Budol tried her luck in the 2023 Miss Grand International-Philippines where she won the Tourism title.

Under his guidance, Tolentino also managed to secure Budol’s big projects on television, most notably a TV series on GMA-7 as lead actress.

“Marami pa cyang upcoming project na naisara ko para sa kanya hangang matapos ang taong 2023 ay magkakaroon cya ng TV commercial, billboard at makikita nyo soon sa lahat ng supermarket ang mukha ni Herlene na e lalaunch ang isang produkto sa last quarter ng taon,” Tolentino revealed.

He also expressed his happiness to witness Budol achieving her dreams, including a new home, car and other investments.

“Malayo pa ang mararating ni herlene . Sana lang isapuso nya ang core value na itinuro ko sa kanya na COMMITMENT, PROFFESIONALISM and GRATITUDE. I am very optimistic na lalago pa ang karera nya and more endorsement, tv shows and movies to come,” he added.

