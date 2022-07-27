Riot Games market its entry to the Philippines as it's set to launch a 3-day Star Guardian art school in San Juan City. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Riot Games will launch an interactive art school based on its League of Legends "Star Guardian" series from July 29-31 at the Moon Rabbit Cafe in San Juan City.

Star Guardian Art School -- which consists of various art workshops and activities that League of Legends: Wild Rift fans could enjoy -- will allow the franchise's fans to unleash their creativity, Riot Games said in a statement.

The "Star Guardian" refers to in-game characters from the League of Legends, inspired by anime-themed high school girls. It takes after the mahou shojou concept of anime, Riot Games country manager Joel Guzman said in its pre-launch, Tuesday.

The event, he said, meant to mark the start of Riot's operations in the Philippines, as the developers behind League of Legends and Valorant sought to touch base with the Philippine gaming community.

"We wanted to have a first stab with it so that you know this is basically stating that Riot Philippines is here," he said.

Riot earlier said it was opening a Filipino office this year. Guzman said four executives have already been hired, and adding manpower is in the works.

In the Star Guardian Art School, avid fans of the gaming franchise can create tote bags and attend hydro-dipping classes, where they could learn how to apply printed characters into three-dimensional objects.

After taking the hydro-dipping class, "students" may do it themselves in a separate area outside the cafe premises, and choose to "hydro-dip" various objects from penny-boards to vases.

Inside the venue, people can choose to patch tote bags with prints of the "Star Guardian" characters, and create their own button pins.

There is also a designated art area, where guests could plaster doodles and messages. The cafe also serves exclusive themed drinks like a color-changing Starstruck Lemonade.

Riot Games advises people to reserve their slots, with the announcement coming soon on its social media pages.