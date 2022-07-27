Museums in northern Luzon closed after earthquake

MANILA -- Some of the museums in northern Luzon have been closed following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra province on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Museum of the Philippines said the Ilocos Regional Museum in Vigan, Ilocos Sur; Cagayan Valley Regional Museum in Peñablanca, Cagayan; Batanes Area Museum in Uyugan, Batanes; Cordillera Rice Terraces Site Museum in Kiangan, Ifugao; and Kabayan Burial Caves Site Museum in Kabayan, Benguet will be checked "to ensure that the integrity of these structures remains intact."

"It is our great relief however to inform the public that our colleagues stationed [in these museums]... are all safe," it said. "They have since been in constant effort to appraise the effects of the earthquake on our regional facilities and sites."

"These facilities will be closed to the public for the time being until a complete assessment has been made."

According to the National Museum of the Philippines, efforts have also been made to document the damage incurred by heritage structures and sites.

"We appeal for calm and solidarity in this time of emergency," it said.