IN PHOTOS: Official portraits of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines has released the official portraits of its 2021 candidates.

A total of 99 photos were uploaded on the national pageant's Facebook page on Monday.

Fans were encouraged by organizers to vote for their favorites through the Miss Universe Philippines app as the candidates get narrowed down to the Top 75.

Check out their headshots below:

Photo from Facebook: @TheMissUniversePH

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns won by Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, finished in the Top 21.

