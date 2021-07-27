Hidilyn Diaz plans to write book about Olympic champion mindset

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz plans to release a book about the mindset of a champion. Hidilyn Diaz vlog



After her historic feat at the Tokyo Games, Philippine sports hero Hidilyn Diaz is eyeing to release a book about the mindset of an Olympic champion to inspire the younger generation of athletes.

Wearing a different hat hours after her gold-medal performance in weightlifting, Diaz turned vlogger on Tuesday to document her dinner with boyfriend and conditioning coach Julius Naranjo and opened up about the book.

In the said clip, the two-time Olympic medalist said part of being an Olympian is to set high standards on herself -- just as she set an Olympic record for lifting a total of 224 kilograms en route to the top of the podium.

“Gagawa kami ng libro, Team HD, the dream team, after ko manalo to give inspiration sa mga bata, sa mga officials, and everyone in the Philippines. Para malaman nila ano ba’ng mindset ng isang Olympic champion? Sana bibili kayo ‘pag may libro na,” Diaz said.

“Last time na-frustrated ako, sabi nila, ‘Alam mo Hids, okay lang 'yan. Masyadong mataas ang standards mo.

Asked for his reaction on the winning 127-kilogram lift in the clean and jerk, Naranjo proved to be Diaz’s top believer saying: “I believed it. The moment you stood it up, I knew you were gonna jerk it.”

According to the coach, they focused on Diaz’s confidence heading to Tokyo as it will propel her to her full potential.

“We just tried to make sure you hit 94 [kg] in training twice. We just build your confidence. Your physical strength is there. But if you are not confident, you cannot use it to your full potential,” Naranjo told his girlfriend.

In the same video, the four-time Olympian had a slice of pizza and Japanese food to treat herself for a job well done in the quadrennial meet.

“This is my first meal after winning the Olympics -- pizza,” she said. “Nandito tayo sa Japan! Ano’ng kakainin ko kung 'di Japanese food? Matagal-tagal ko rin ‘tong hindi nakain. Lord, thank you. Kakain na ‘ko ng Japanese cuisine.”

Diaz ended the 97-year gold medal drought of the Philippine at the Olympics when she beat China’s Liao Quiyun in the women’s 55 kg on Monday.

