MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

TRUE CHOCOLATE X PATISSERIE LE CHOUX-COLAT

Handout

Neighborhood café and creative studio Hatch and Hoolman hosts pastry chef Ely Salar of Patisserie Le Choux-Colat and certified chocolate taster Treena Tecson of True Chocolate PH as they join forces to create a curated dessert tasting menu and chocolate tasting experience showcasing Philippine cacao and chocolate.

The collaborative menu designed by Salar will showcase his signature style, combining French pastry techniques with Filipino flair featuring a selection of confections crafted using local cacao that are a combination of flavors, textures, and artistic presentation.

Tecson, meanwhile, will conduct a chocolate tasting session featuring single origin bean-to-bar chocolates crafted specifically for the event using cacao beans sourced from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The guided tasting and sensory experience will explore the aroma, flavor and nuances of Philippine cacao and chocolate from different regions.

All About Cacao and Chocolate will be a one-night-only event priced at P3,500 per person on July 27, Thursday, 6 p.m. at Hatch and Hoolman in Taguig.

SOLAIRE AND AURO CHOCOLATE FOUR-HANDS DINNER

Handout

Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s Finestra Italian Steakhouse will have two-night event, the Four Hands Dinner, featuring the culinary wonders of cacao with executive chef Andrea Spagoni and chef Rhea Rizzo partnering with Auro Chocolate to create a six-course menu that uses cacao in most unexpected ways.

Spagoni will be serving tuna tartare with 85% dark chocolate mana single estate, sun-dried tomato mousse, pork loin with Auro natural cacao butter and horse radish, as well as Auro 32% roasted white chocolate cashew spread with carrot and yoghurt. This is followed by Three-meat ravioli with Auro roasted cacao ribs. The main dish is slow -ooked cod, sambuca, fennel, king oyster mushroom with the unique aroma of cacao husk smoke.

The courses will be paired with the perfect wine accompaniment, including Riesling 'Bay Mist', 2022, from J. Lohr Vineyards, California, Monterey, Nebbiolo 'Langhe', 2020, from G.D. Vajra, Italy, Piemonte, and St-Emilion Grand Cru, 2016 Château du Val d'Or, France, Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, Rizzo's creations will feature Auro limited edition 32% white chocolate with matcha, burrata, tomato, and balsamic vinegar. A unique combination to start with is Auro 50% single origin Luna dark milk chocolate, hamachi, cocoa pulp, yuzu, salsa macha, cara cara orange, cilantro and ikura. The second dish is Auro 70% single origin paquibato dark chocolate, nantua sauce, and Hokkaido scallops. The meal will be finished off with Auro 70% single origin saloy dark chocolate, massaman curry, wagyu beef cheeks, rice, relish.

Her curated menu will be paired perfectly with Bouzeron, 2020 Domaine de Villaine-DRC, France, Burgundy, Pinot Noir 'Argiles Rouges', 2020 Thomas Muré, France, Alsace and, Zinfandel ‘Saldo’, nv The Prisoner Wine co., California, Napa Valley.

Dessert will be highlighted by Solaire’s executive pastry chef Ben Haslett with his take on Coconut rice, Auro 95% Davao cacao, mango, pomelo and cacao bean paired with Sauvignon Blanc ‘Cordon Cut’, 2013 Taltarni, Australia, Victoria Pyrenees.

For reservations to the Solaire and Auro Chocolate Four Hands Dinner, visit https://www.solaireresort.com/chocolate-festival.

SANSO AFTERNOON HIGH TEA AT THE WRITERS BAR

Handout

In partnership with the Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) and Fundacion Sanso, the Writer’s Bar of Raffles Makati continues its themed high tea offerings with one inspired by Spanish-born Filipino artist Juvenal Sanso.

Sanso is best known for his works with painted oils, watercolor, acrylic, ink, dry brush, fine etchings, textile design, printmaking, photography, and even costume design.

The hotel’s culinary team lead by executive chef Bela Rieck, has created visually delectable and tasteful Sanso Afternoon Tea set that showcases sweet and savory canapés presented in three tiers, inspired by the art of Sanso. These treats include Tortilla squares with spiced chorizo, Fresh lumpia with peanut sauce, Mango tartlets, Turron de chocolate, and Tres leches cake to name a few.

Throughout the duration of the exclusive promotion, Fundacion Sanso’s “Best and Last of Sanso's Modernos” memorabilia and paintings will be on display at The Writers Bar.

In addition, MoCAF 2023 will also be held at the Grand Ballroom of Fairmont Makati from July 28-30. Guests to the three-day event will witness artworks curated by the MoCAF 2023

The Sanso Afternoon Tea is served on a reservations-only basis from 2-3:30 p.m. and from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Writer’s Bar of Raffles Makati until September 6. Each set includes a choice of premium TWG tea or coffee with optional upgrades for mocktail, cocktails and champagne for two and is priced at P2,900 nett.

SAN SEBASTIAN PINTXOS AT JAMES AND DAUGHTERS

Handout

James and Daughters goes to Spain with guest chef Ian Padilla's tapas and pintxos paired with a selection of wines from Bares & Estrellas.

This is the latest in the restaurant's series of collaborations where James & Daughter owner Jonas Ng invites a chef at the end of the month to prepare his or her menu.. For this three-day collaboration, Ng has set special days for a select audience.

Thursday is senior's night, Friday is for singles, and Saturday has been set aside for families.

James and Daughters can be found at the East Wing of the Estancia Mall in Capital Commons, Pasig.

LET YOUR FOODIE CHOICE BE COUNTED

Handout

After a three-year break, The Choice is back!

The pandemic was a trying time for the food & beverage industry, but now everything's back, bigger, and better than ever. And with that, it's time to honor your favorites..

Chefs, hotels, and restaurants with new dining choices alongside classics that foodies grew up with will be in the polls. Among all of these, who will get the popular vote?

The voting webpage will be open for online votes until 12 noon of July 29. The announcement and awarding of The Choice VI winners will be held at 3 p.m. on August 5 at WOFEX, SMX Convention Center Manila.

LIANG CRISPY ROLLS ROLLIN’ CHALLENGE

Handout

Liang Crispy Roll introduces the "Rollin' Challenge" bringing together the joy of playing lato-lato while showcasing Liang’s menu.

Customers who purchase at least one Crispy Roll have a chance to test their skill. The customer has three chances to play lato-lato for 30 seconds straight without stopping. Once accomplished, the customer is entitled with a 10% discount on their next purchase. 5 Cheese Melt and Rollin’ Duo is excluded upon claiming the 10% discount.