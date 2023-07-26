Filipino-American theater actress Eva Noblezada has been chosen to star in Paper Mill Playhouse's forthcoming production of "The Great Gatsby," which is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, Paper Mill Playhouse said Noblezada will be portraying Daisy Buchanan, opposite lead actor Jeremy Jordon, who will star as Jay Gatsby.

The American regional theater company added that “The Great Gatsby” will run from October 12 to November 12 this year, and single tickets to the show will be available to the public starting August 14.

Noblezada, whose father is a Filipino, is two-time Tony Award-nominee for her performances in “Miss Saigon” and “Hadestown” in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

She was last seen in the Steven Spielberg-produced movie “Easter Sunday,” along with Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Noblezada was also in the movie “Yellow Rose,” which was co-produced by ABS-CBN Global’s Cinematografo Originals.