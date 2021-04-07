'Yellow Rose' now streaming on Netflix PH

MANILA – The movie “Yellow Rose” starring Eva Noblezada, Princess Punzalan and Lea Salonga is now streaming on Netflix Philippines.

Helmed by Filipino director Diane Paragas, the film centers on a Filipina teen (Noblezada) from Texas whose country music dreams are derailed by a threat of deportation.

While it is not a true story, Paragas said “it is based on very real things that are happening to real people all over America.”

The film began its festival circuit in 2019 before its US release in October 2020. By that time, the film had already reaped 13 jury and audience awards from various festivals including acting prizes for Noblezada.

Having already been shown in the United States and in various international festivals, Paragas previously said that making it available in the Philippines is like “coming home.”

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. As much as it is an American film, it is definitely a Filipino film. I’m just really excited for people to see it there. It’s been many, many years trying to get this thing made so this is a big moment for me to have the film come out for our Filipino people,” she said.

Noblezada and Punzalan, who play Rose and her mom, respectively, share the same sentiment.

“Proud na proud ako na mapapanood na ng ating mga kababayan finally ang pelikulang ito dahil napansin siya dito sa Amerika and sa iba’t ibang films festivals internationally. Gusto kong makita din ng ating mga kababayan kung ano ba itong pelikula na ginawa namin. Excited talaga ako na mapanood ito ng mga kapamilya ko rin diyan,” Punzalan said.

“It’s so nice to be able to make the rounds. It’s struck the hearts of people from all over the world and now it’s finally coming back to the root of it all. So yeah it’s really like coming home,” added Noblezada.

“Yellow Rose” was co-produced by ABS-CBN Global’s Cinematografo Originals, and is being distributed locally by ABS-CBN Films’ Cinexpress.

The movie first became available for streaming in the Philippines via the ABS-CBN platforms KTX.ph and iWantTFC, as well as Cignal PPV and Sky Cable PPV on January 29.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC