LOOK: Popular 'Tumindig' artwork now available as a toy

MANILA -- The viral "Tumindig" artwork by Kevin Eric Raymundo, known to many as Tarantadong Kalbo, is now available for preorder as a collectible toy.

The three-inch white figure of a raised fist is sold by Gino Roberto Custom Figures, as authorized by Raymundo.

It has a preorder price of P1,500, with a required downpayment of P500. Target release is this September.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the "Tumindig" action figures will go to the Philippine Animation Workers Association.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Raymundo said he did not expect his "Tumindig" artwork to become a social movement.

Many people have responded to the artist's call to stand up against oppression, coming up with their own versions of the lone raised fist.

Raymundo admitted that the political climate under the Duterte administration was what inspired him to create the now viral digital drawing.

