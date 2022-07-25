PH bags 2 bronze medals in int'l math competition

The Philippine team at the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad, which took place last July 6 to 16 in Oslo, Norway. Photo from the Philippine Embassy in Norway's official Facebook page

MANILA — Filipino students took home 2 bronze medals at a recently concluded international math competition in Norway, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said Monday.

Mohammad Nur Casib and Raphael Dylan Dalida bagged the bronze medals for the Philippines after scoring 24 and 23 points, respectively, at the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) that took place from July 6 to 16 in Oslo.

Casib, who competed for the first time, hails from the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) in Central Mindanao, while Dalida, a 2-time IMO medalist, studies at the PSHS main campus in Quezon City.

Four other Filipino students earned honorable mentions in this year's IMO, namely: Sarji Elijah Bona, Rickson Caleb Tan, Filbert Ephraim Wu and Enrico Rolando Martinez.

A total of 589 contestants from 104 countries joined this year's IMO, which was held as an in-person event for the first time after 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines ranked 55th among the participating countries.

"I am very proud and happy that our Filipino students continue to excel in Mathematics and perform well in international competitions," said Josette Biyo, director of the DOST-Science Education Institute.

"These medals and honorable mentions are proof of their excellence, hard work and dedication and evidence that the Filipino youth are achievers in the international arena," he said.

Since joining the IMO in 1988, the Philippines has won 4 gold medals, 16 silver medals, 37 bronze medals and 30 honorable mentions.

