Filipino students haul in 4 silver, 2 bronze medals at International Math Olympiad

MANILA - Young Filipino students raked in 6 medals at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), the Department of Science and Technology said Monday.

The country's national team finished in 23rd place out of 107 countries, besting its 43rd place ranking last year, the agency said.

Immanuel Josiah Balete of St. Stephen's High School, Raphael Dylan Dalida of Philippine Science High School - Main Campus, Steven Reyes of Saint Jude Catholic School, and Bryce Ainsley Sanchez of Grace Christian College each bagged a silver medal in the Olympics of math competition.

Meanwhile, Sarji Elijah Bona of De La Salle University - Senior High School and Vincent Dela Cruz of Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science each won a bronze medal.

The 62nd IMO was hosted by St. Petersburg, Russia on July 14-24 and held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a very good year for waving the Philippine banner in the international arena," DOST Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) Director Dr. Josette T. Biyo said in a statement.

"These students are showing the world that Filipinos are achievers in anything they put their minds to, be it sports or intellectual pursuits."

The team was led by Dr. Christian Paul Chan Shio and Raymond Joseph Fadri, on behalf of the Mathematical Society of the Philippines (MSP). Training for the contestants was handled by professors from the University of the Philippines Diliman and the Ateneo de Manila University, and included past team officials.

“These medals are hard-earned and well deserved," Shio said in a statement. "They’re no strangers to the rigors of competition, and their commitment and dedication really paid off. They made us and the country very proud."

For MSP President Dr. Jose Ernie C. Lope, the Philippine team even did better than historically strong teams like Japan, France and Romania.

"Once again, the Philippines has shown that it is not far behind the world leaders in mathematics competitions," he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES