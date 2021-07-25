Dindi Pajares to advocate for inclusion, diversity as she represents PH in Miss Supranational

MANILA – Bataan’s Dindi Pajares is stoked to represent the Philippines in this year’s Miss Supranational to be held in Poland next month.

This after she was awarded the 2021 Miss Supranational Philippines title on Saturday ahead of the Miss World Philippines (MWP) coronation night.

The pageant finale was supposed to be held July 25 but was postponed to August 8 in compliance with the new government guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hello, now I’m your Miss Supranational 2021. Thank you for supporting me,” she said as she addressed her supporters in a video posted on MWP’s Facebook page.

In a press conference that followed, Pajares shared the best assets she thinks she has to clinch the crown for the Philippines.

“I think, with every competition, a lot of girls are really good in pasarela. Some of the girls, they are good in doing their makeup. A lot of the girls, they are also with nice personalities and really good in Q&A,” she said.

“But I’ve been joining since I was 10. I joined a lot of beauty pageants in the Philippines and I think that I’m good in pasarela. I’m good in doing my own makeup. I have a nice personality and I know how to answer in the Q&A portion… I am all of them and I think that this is something that the world should witness in Poland,” she added.

If given the opportunity to talk about the Philippines in the international pageant, Pajares said she would boast of the country’s “rich and undisturbed natural resources.”

When asked what her main advocacy is, the beauty queen said: “I advocate for inclusion and diversity.”

“I started working in Bataan, my province. I am focusing in the indigenous group in Bataan. They are the Magbukun community, aeta community in Bataan. We are creating hand-weaved bags and we are converting aetas in Bataan to be an ‘aetapreneur.’ I want to show to the world that they are not just aetas. They are ‘aetaprenuers,’” she said.

More on her advocacy, Pajares said she wants “to educate people about gender equality, racial discrimination, inequality because I want to achieve an inclusive and diverse [community] not just in our country but the whole world.”

“I want to inspire people to really find the value in our society not by gender, but with their capabilities. I want to let people know that you can be who you want to be. Just believe in yourself and trust your capabilities. By doing that, I know that I can inspire a lot of people to trust their capabilities and be who exactly what they want to be,” she said.

According to the national director of MWP organization, Arnold Vegafria, Pajares is set to leave the Philippines on August 3, ahead of the August 21 coronation night of the international pageant in Poland.

