Dindi Pajares voted to represent Philippines to Miss Supranational 2021

Photo from Dindi Pajares' Instagram account and Miss World Philippines Facebook

Dindi Pajares of Bataan on Saturday was named as the Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 after receiving the highest number of votes from her fellow Miss World Philippines candidates.

In a surprise announcement by the Miss World Philippines organization, Pajares was chosen to represent the country in the upcoming Miss Supranational 2021 pageant in Poland.

According to the national director of MWP organization, Arnold Vegafria, Pajares is set to leave the country on August 3, ahead of August 21 coronation night.

Pajares bested 3 other finalists namely: Ruffa Nava, Kathleen Paton, and Megan Deen Campbell.

The coronation night of Miss World Philippines 2021, originally slated on Sunday, has been rescheduled for August 8, after government placed the National Capital Region and four other areas under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.