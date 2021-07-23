Miss World PH coronation moved to Aug. 8 as govt puts NCR under stricter GCQ

Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night has been postponed due to stricter quarantine measures in NCR

MANILA -- The upcoming coronation night of Miss World Philippines 2021 has been rescheduled to August 8 after the government placed the National Capital Region and four other areas under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions on Friday.

With two more days before the finals night, originally slated on July 25, Miss World Philippines candidates will have to wait for two more weeks as the country attempts to control the transmission of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant.

"In compliance with the reimposition of the IATF's heightened GCQ restrictions, the Miss World Philippines Organization is rescheduling the upcoming Miss World Philippines coronation night originally scheduled this coming Sunday, July 25, at Okada, Manila to August 8, same venue," a statement from the organization said.

In an earlier post of KTX.ph, which will stream the pageant, the organization was informed by the host hotel Okada Manila about the new memorandum released by Malacanang, prohibiting mass gatherings and social events until July 31.

“Miss World Philippines was just informed by Okada that the Office of the President came out today with a memorandum prohibiting mass gatherings and social events while NCR is on GCQ heightened restrictions starting today until July 31. Because of this, we were forced to postpone the coronation night until the heightened restriction is lifted,” the KTX announcement said.

The finals of the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant was previously moved to July 25, averting a collision course with the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, which earlier announced it would hold its coronation on July 11.

Organizers of Miss World Philippines had previously announced the same July 11 date for its fifth edition.

Arnold Vegafria, national director of Miss World Philippines and franchise holder of other global titles, told ABS-CBN News, that July 25 was a better date that will give them enough time to prepare for the coronation at Okada Manila, where seven national titles are up for grabs among 45 candidates.

Titlists will represent the Philippines in various international pageants: Miss World, Miss Supranational, Miss Eco International, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Tourism, Miss Eco Teen International, and Miss Environment International.

