LOOK: Bea Gomez leads USJR graduates in Cebu

Beatrice Luigi Gomez gives a speech to her fellow graduates as this year's Outstanding Graduate for AB Mass Communication of ETEEAP Batch 18. USJR Facebook page

MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez achieved another milestone as she finished her Mass Communication degree at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) on Friday.

Gomez excelled in academics as she was named as an Outstanding Graduate, leading the Batch 17 and 18 of the Expanded Tertiary Education, Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of USJR.

The ETEEAP is a comprehensive educational assessment program at the tertiary level that recognizes, accredits, and gives equivalencies to knowledge, skills, attitudes and values gained by individuals from relevant work, the university said.

The beauty queen, who finished in the Miss Universe Top 5, delivered a speech before her fellow graduates as seen in the photos uploaded by USJR on their Facebook page.

A day before her graduation, Gomez took to social media to thank her school.

“This is where I learned to break barriers and empower lives. I owe most of my successes to the people who taught me the values that I needed in order to not just withstand but outstand life,” Gomez said.

Last June, Gomez revealed that she was planning to go back to school and earn a master’s degree.

“I plan to do my Master’s. I am taking up social psychology. I haven’t enrolled yet. I am not sure if the second semester has already started. So for the second half of the year, I’m gonna be enrolling,” she said.

Gomez also mentioned her plans to continue her Marines Reservist Training and engage in entertainment workshops.