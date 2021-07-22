Dani Barretto admits being compared to siblings affected her self-esteem

MANILA -- Dani Barretto admitted that negative comments about her looks on social media took a toll on her self-esteem, as people she barely knew constantly compared her to her siblings.

The eldest daughter of former actress Marjorie Barretto and actor Kier Legaspi made the statement in a recent vlog by beauty doctor to the stars Vicki Belo.

While she grew up as a confident woman, Dani said the comments she received on social media made her more conscious about her appearance.

She recalled how some people went as far as asking if she is a "real" Barretto, unlike her sisters Julia and Claudia. The two are Marjorie's children with her former husband, comedian Dennis Padilla.

"People would always say, 'Bakit ganon? 'Yung mga kapatid mo ang ganda, ikaw hindi?' Or like, 'Barretto ka ba talaga? Hindi ka mukhang Barretto,'" Dani shared.

"And I was like, ano nga ba ang itsura ko compared to them? Parang bigla na akong napaisip? Bakit ang dami? So ibig sabihin ang daming nakaka-notice nito? And that's when I started to get bothered na about it," she added.

While Dani is thankful that her siblings always showed her respect, she lamented that some people on social media seem to be determined to put others down.

She said there came a point when she thought twice about posting photos on her Instagram account or vlogging without makeup.

"Di ba they always say na 'pag magaganda 'yung kapatid mo, you tend to compare yourself to them? That never happened to me because my siblings always showed me a different kind of respect, that I should never ever feel that way. So that was never an issue," she said.

The vlogger went on: "A lot of people would say it's out of their insecurities, but I don't think it's that eh. Parang nowadays I feel like it's just out of spite na lang... Parang may gusto lang silang i-prove or I don't know, kasi 'di ka naman nila kilala, 'di mo rin naman sila kilala, so it's not out of meron silang feelings towards you. It's just that they want to ruin your day. They just want to say it."

Tired of being called out for her appearance, Dani enlisted the help of Belo to improve the overall look of her chin and jawline.

She made it clear that she did it to empower herself and bring back her confidence, not to please others.

"Parang you have to take back that power that the people took from you. I gave the people so much power na I want to take it back and say, you know, I did this not for you. I did this for myself," she said.

