Dani Barretto shows off slimmer figure as result of fitness journey

MANILA – Dani Barretto shared to her social media followers her weight loss journey, saying she and her husband Xavi Panlilio vowed to start living a healthy lifestyle this 2021.

On Instagram, Barretto posted a photo of her slimmer figure as she narrated in the caption how her fitness journey has been going.

“My weight loss journey has been inconsistent for the past year. I admit I always lose focus and end up failing multiple times. But Xavi and I promised each other that 2021 is the year we are going to focus on our fitness journey, and start living a healthy lifestyle,” she wrote.

As of writing, Barretto said she already lost more than eight pounds in two weeks.

“My weight last March 7, 2021 was 154.9 lbs, my weight as of today is 146.5 lbs. No intense diet, just calorie deficit,” she said.

Barretto said she does not deprive herself from eating her favorites although she now does it in moderation.

Barretto also acknowledged that she has a long way to go but she is pleased to see the results so far.

“Will share more on my vlog when I reach my goal weight, almost there!!!”

Barretto and Panlilio tied the knot in April 2019. Barretto gave birth to her daughter Millie in September of the same year.

Barretto is the daughter of Marjorie Barretto and Kier Legaspi. She is the sister of Julia and Claudia Barretto.

