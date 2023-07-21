Miss Earth 2023 to be held in Vietnam in December

MANILA -- The next Miss Earth will be crowned this December in Vietnam.

Organizers made the announcement in a post on its social media pages on Friday, saying the 23rd edition of the pageant will held on December 16.

This will mark the return of Miss Earth as a physical event, after two years of virtual competitions.

During a host country announcement event in Vietnam last year, organizers said Miss Earth 2023 will be held at an 8,000-seater theater in the coastal resort city of Nha Trang.

Yllana Marie Aduana will represent the Philippines in the upcoming competition. She will try to win the country's fifth Miss Earth crown after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2014), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

The reigning Miss Earth titleholder is Mina Sue Choi of Korea.