Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul (left) and Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx. Instagram: @mutyadatul, @paulineamelinckx



Mutya Datul publicly congratulated fellow Filipina Pauline Amelinckx for finishing first runner-up in the recently concluded Miss Supranational 2023 pageant.

The beauty queen-turned-actress is the Philippines' sole Miss Supranational titleholder.

Leaving a comment on one of Amelinckx's Instagram posts, Datul wrote: "Congratulations. A fantastic show with many good contestants, and you did a really amazing performance!"

"Really proud of your achievement," she added.

In the said Instagram post, Amelinckx spoke of her "happiness glow" during the Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night.

After feeling the love and support of her fellow Filipinos, she realized that "you don't need a crown to make a difference."

"Sometimes your story is enough. Enough to make people relate and find their own strength to climb their mountains and overcome," Amelinckx said.

Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador was crowned Miss Supranational 2023 in Poland last week.

Aside from placing first runner-up, Amelinckx also won the Supra Chat pre-pageant challenge, which helped her secure a spot in the Top 24.