Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx. Instagram/@misssupranational

"What a night. What a journey. What an experience."

Pauline Amelinckx made this statement on Monday (Philippine time) as she looked back on her stint in Miss Supranational 2023 in Poland.

In an Instagram post, the Philippine representative said she considers her experience as "a full circle moment." She noted that those who have been with her from the beginning, when she was competing on the national stage, were still there for her until "what's supposed to be my last pageant."

"It felt so right. I'm grateful for them," she said, also thanking the Miss Universe Philippines team led by national director Shamcey Supsup for flying to Poland to support her in Miss Supranational.

Amelinckx finished first runner-up to Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador. The former took the opportunity to congratulate the latter, and wished her luck on her future endeavors.

"Congratulations to Andrea Aguilera, our new Miss Supranational. I will never forget how you helped me with my breathing exercises. I wish you the best journey and reign," she said.

Amelinckx went on to declare that she will "forever remember and be grateful" for her Miss Supranational stint, calling it a "milestone in my life," and is looking forward to what lies ahead.

"Excited for the new chapter that awaits," she said, not giving hints as to whether she will continue with pageantry, or pursue her other passions.

"But I'm so grateful for all the new friends and sisters I gained along the way. You made this experience all the more memorable."

Aside from placing first runner-up, Amelinckx also won the Supra Chat pre-pageant challenge, which helped her secure a spot in the Top 24.

Mutya Datul is the Philippines' sole Miss Supranational titleholder. She won the crown in 2013.