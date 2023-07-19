MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

HERBALIFE'S PORTION CONTROL TIPS FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Herbalife senior director for Worldwide Nutrition and Training Susan Bowerman has shared tips on portion control for weight loss.

These include choosing smaller serving containers, plates, utensils, and drinking glasses; plating up in the kitchen instead of serving food family-style; using plates in colors that are in contrast with the food to easier visualize portions; and eating lower-calorie food first.

She also encouraged people to use their plate as a guide. Vegetables ideally should take up at least half of the space, with protein and complex carbs sharing the remaining half.

More details are available on the Herbalife website.

HCT ACADEMY HELPS UPSKILL FILIPINO NURSES

Filipino nurses can now hone their global competitive edge through the HCT Academy simulation labs (SimLab), which works within the framework of the Joint Commission International (JCI), the international gold standard for patient care.

The HCT Academy gives nursing students access to SimLabs that are armed with the latest hospital equipment. Each SimLab is also operated by a monitoring system that creates up-to-date medical scenarios for the students to respond to while working with qualified instructors.

More details are available at the HCT Academy website.

INAX'S S200 LINE COLLECTION

Handout

Japanese brand INAX has unveiled its S200 LINE collection, which promises to offer both comfort and functionality within compact spaces.

It includes products that are easy to clean and fuss-free in maintenance such as one-piece and close-coupled toilets with INAX's Aqua Ceramic technology, which inhibits waste attachment and watermark buildup.

The S200 LINE toilets, on the other hand, come with shorter depths to create more bathroom space for ease of movement. The toilet seats are put through rigorous comfort tests and are wider for the perfect user fit.

Other products include the s200 exposed shower system, semi-countertop and wall-hung compact-sized basins.

PAULA'S CHOICE LAUNCHES NEW SUNSCREEN

Handout

Paula's Choice recently launched its Advanced Sun Protection Daily Moisturizer SPF 50 in the Philippines.

It has SPF 50 for UVB protection and a grade of PA ++++ for UVA. The unique blend of 5 synthetic UVA and UVB filters has a large molecular size which means they stay on the skin's surface rather than seeping into the pores.

The Advanced Sun Protection Daily Moisturizer SPF 50 is available on Paula's Choice Philippines website for P2,650. From July 19 to 30, customers can check out the Friendship Sale, which offers up to 25% off.

PRIMO SKIN'S GLOW LINE

Handout

Homegrown brand Primo Skin recently introduced its Hydro Glow line, a collection of body and face care products formulated to brighten skin with two core active ingredients: hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

It has a 4-step skincare routine using the Hydro Glow Facial Wash (P280, 100 ml), Hydro Glow Toner (P310, 120 ml), Hydro Glow Moisturizer (P430, 50 ml), and Hydro Glow Facial Sunscreen (P445, 50 g).

The Hydro Glow Line by Primo Skin also includes bath and body products. The collection is available in over 170 stores nationwide including Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, Shopwise, Metro Supermarket, and All-Day Supermarket branches in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, and General Santos, and online through the brand’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

WATSONS' ANTI-DENGUE TIPS

Health and beauty store chain Watsons is reminding the public to keep mosquitoes away from their homes to stay protected against dengue.

Some of its tips include removing standing water around the house where mosquitoes could lay eggs, covering water in storage containers, and repairing cracks or gaps in pipes and septic tanks.

Another is using an insect spray made to kill mosquitoes in areas where they rest, such as under patio furniture, carports, or garages. Watsons also suggested installing and repairing window and door screens, and not leaving doors open.

The company encouraged boosting one's immune system with multivitamins, use insect repellent lotions and patches, and putting small drops of citronella essential oil around the home.