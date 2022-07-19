Kathleen Paton is back in Egypt, where she was crowned Miss Eco International.

During her visit, the Filipina beauty queen received her diplomatic title as United Nations (UN) youth goodwill ambassador.

The ceremony was part of the World Environment Day celebrations at Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to be awarded [as] UN youth goodwill ambassador," Paton said in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Philippine time).

According to Miss Eco International, Paton talked about the water problem in Boracay and the effects of climate change in the Philippines upon receiving her certificate.

She earlier spoke of the issue in her introduction video as a Miss Eco International 2022 delegate.

"Due to our geographical location, we are visited by an average of 20 typhoons and storms a year, wreaking havoc wherever it lands. Scientists around the world agree that climate change has a huge impact on typhoons," said the beauty queen, who was born and raised in Boracay.

Paton is the Philippines' second Miss Eco International titleholder, after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018.

