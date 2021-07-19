Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant to be streamed on KTX

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines announced on Monday that its 2021 pageant will be streamed on KTX, ABS-CBN's digital venue.

In a Facebook post, Miss Universe Philippines said season passes can now be purchased for P599 each on the KTX website for "an exclusive digital experience."

It said the season pass, dated from September 21 to 25, includes access to the preliminary competition, the Q&A special show, and the coronation night.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is set to crown her successor on September 25, as announced during her homecoming event last week.

Only 30 finalists will compete in the national pageant, after being narrowed down from an initial batch of 100 delegates.

