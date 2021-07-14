Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant set on September 25

MANILA -- The country's next representative in the Miss Universe pageant will be chosen in the coming months.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is set to crown her successor in September, as announced during her homecoming event on Wednesday.

A day after the deadline for submission of applications on July 15, the Miss Universe Philippines organization will conduct Zoom interviews and select the Top 100 delegates.

They will be narrowed down to 75, and then 50, after a series of virtual challenges highlighting their respective hometowns starting on July 19.

The Top 50 candidates will be announced on August 23 and will fly to Manila. An interview challenge will be held on August 28, the same day that the 30 finalists will be selected.

The final stretch of the Miss Universe Philippines competition will kick off on September 4, with the coronation night set on September 25.

Mateo is the winner of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in Baguio last October.

The new organization is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup.

For more than 50 years, the Philippines' Miss Universe representative was sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

