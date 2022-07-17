Photo from Mister Supranational Facebook page.

Luis Daniel Gálvez of Cuba was proclaimed Mister Supranational 2022 during the coronation night in Nowy Sacz, Poland on Sunday morning (Philippine time).

Gálvez bested 33 other candidates, including Matthew Gilbert Wibowo of Indonesia who is 1st runner-up and Leonidas Amfilochios of Greece, 2nd runner-up.

Moises Peñaloza of Mexico is 3rd runner-up, while Heriberto Rivera of Puerto Rico is 4th runner-up.

The Philippines' RaÉd Fernandez Al-Zghayér finished his journey as part of the Top 20. He was among the pageant's Top 10 for the Top Model event.

Last year's representative John Adajar also finished his journey as part of the Top 20. He eventually joined the latest edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” as part of the celebrity batch.

