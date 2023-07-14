Home  >  Life

PH bet Pauline Amelinckx joins Miss Supranational 2023 Top 5

Posted at Jul 15 2023 04:47 AM | Updated as of Jul 15 2023 05:31 AM

Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx. Instagram/paulineamelinckx

Only one more round stands between Pauline Amelinckx and the Miss Supranational 2023 crown. 

The Philippine representative made it to the Top 5 of the pageant in Poland on Friday (Saturday in the Philippines).

With her are candidates from Vietnam, Ecuador, United Kingdom, and Brazil.

Should she win the title, Amelinckx will follow in the footsteps of Mutya Datul, who was crowned Miss Supranational in 2013.

This year's pageant is being streamed live on the Miss & Mister Supranational YouTube channel. 

