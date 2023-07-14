Pauline Amelinckx showcases the Philippine terno during the Supra Global Fashion Show portion of Miss Supranational 2023. YouTube/Miss & Mister Supranational

(UPDATED) Pauline Amelinckx is a step closer to winning the Miss Supranational 2023 crown as she made the pageant's first cut in Poland on Friday (Saturday in the Philippines).

The Philippine representative entered the Top 24 as the winner of the Supra Chat pre-pageant challenge.

With her in the semis, Amelinckx replicates the success of her predecessor, Allison Black.

She joins candidates from Curacao, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Colombia, Malaysia, Spain, Botswana, Poland, Puerto Rico, Netherlands, Mexico, Indonesia, Ecuador, Gibraltar, South Africa, Venezuela, Vietnam, United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Thailand, Peru, El Salvador, and India in the Top 24.

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second Miss Supranational crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.

The pageant is being streamed live on the Miss & Mister Supranational YouTube channel.