Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chao to open in PH in 2023

Contributed photo.

MANILA — Brazilian experiential restaurant Fogo de Chão is opening its first restaurant in Asia in the Philippines, The Bistro Group announced Wednesday.

In a statement, The Bistro Group announced that five branches of the Brazilian restaurant are expected to open in the Philippines starting in 2023.

“Fogo de Chão is exactly what our business seeks out when looking for franchise partners,” said Bill Stelton, chairman and CEO of The Bistro Group.

“The company’s upscale and internationally-renowned dining concept, paired with its passion for Southern Brazilian hospitality and the culinary art of churrasco makes them an invaluable addition to our portfolio,” he added.

Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979 and now headquartered in the U.S., Fogo de Chão is "an award-winning restaurant concept known for offering dining discoveries at every turn, featuring the authentic flavors of churrasco where gaucho chefs butcher, prepare and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame, then carve tableside for guests."

“We are honored to partner with The Bistro Group to help bring the Fogo de Chão experience to the Philippines, as we accelerate our plans for expansion in both international and domestic markets,” said Andy Feldmann, president of International at Fogo de Chão.

“We can’t wait to welcome the local communities to dine with us and discover new favorites at the Fogo table in Asia soon.”