Fast facts about Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold

MANILA -- Hannah Arnold of Masbate is the country's representative to the Miss International 2021 pageant, which is set to be held in Japan in November.

The beauty queen bested 33 other candidates for the crown. She also won the Jag Denim Queen special award.

Here are some fast facts about Arnold:

- Arnold, 25, was born on January 21, 1996.

- Arnold is Filipino-Australian. Her mother hails from Masbate, while her father is of Irish-Australian descent.

- Arnold was born in Masbate province but grew up in Canberra, Australia. She has been flying back and forth from Australia to the Philippines since she was a kid.

- Arnold first joined Bb. Pilipinas in 2019 and finished in the Top 15. But her first-ever pageant was in 2002, at age 6, when she was crowned Baby Queen of Masbate.

- Arnold is a self-confessed bookworm and is an advocate for children's education.

- Arnold graduated with a degree in Applied Science in Forensic Studies from the University of Canberra. Her interests include crime podcasts and solving mysteries, according to her Bb. Pilipinas profile.

- Arnold has two different-shaped ears: one is round and flat, and one is folded. "So one is like my mom's ears, and one is like my dad's," she said.

- Arnold's favorite quote is: "To be a star, you must shine your own light, follow your own path, and don't worry about the darkness, for that is when the stars shine brightest."

