Newly married Patch Magtanong (left) and her sister-in-law Nicole Cordoves. Instagram/@binibiningnicolecordoves



MANILA -- Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves is happy that a fellow beauty queen is now a part of her family.

On Instagram, Cordoves shared a photo of her growing family, which now includes Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong.

Magtanong, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss International 2019, has tied the knot with Cordoves' brother Josh.

"From my Binibini sister to my sister-in-law. Welcome to the family," Cordoves said, adding that she will always be there for the newlyweds.

Magtanong, for her part, has nothing but gratitude for Cordoves. "Thank you for everything, and for being our host/DJ/on-the-day coordinator."

After her pageant stint, Cordoves pursued a career in hosting. She has been co-hosting the Bb. Pilipinas national pageant with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray for the past three years.

Magtanong, on the other hand, is a lawyer who passed the 2018 Bar Exams.