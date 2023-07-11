Patch Magtanong shares first photos with husband Joshua Cordoves

MANILA – Former beauty queen Patch Magtanong has shared the first set of her wedding photos after tying the knot with boyfriend Joshua Cordoves last July 7.

On Monday, the former Binibining Pilipinas International revealed to her followers on Instagram that she and Cordoves decided to just have an intimate wedding with just their families first.

“Thank you for the well wishes everyone,” she captioned her post.

Magtanong likewise revealed that they are still planning a bigger celebration next year.

“We’re excited to celebrate with the rest of our family and friends next year during our big wedding!!! guess where,” she said before adding a beach emoji.

The lawyer-beauty queen, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss International 2019, has also updated her Instagram profile as Patch Magtanong-Cordoves.

Her husband is the brother of Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.