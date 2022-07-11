LOOK: 'Darna' stars grace ToyCon PH 2022

MANILA – Jane de Leon, Joshua Garcia and Zaijan Jaranilla graced the third day of this year’s ToyCon PH to meet fans of their upcoming TV show “Darna.”

Aside from the meet and greet, de Leon and Garcia also signed several Darna Funko pops owned by toy collectors who went to ToyCon at SM Megamall.

Aside from de Leon, Garcia and Jaranilla, the ABS-CBN series also stars Janella Salvador and Iza Calzado.

Its official trailer which was unveiled last Thursday took social media by storm that it landed in Twitter Philippines’ most talked about topics.

Darna’s arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with director Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is set to premiere in August on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and iWantTFC.