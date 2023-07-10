Tech shorts: Kobe on NBA 2K24 and other game updates

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

EPSON'S NEW GAMING PROJECTOR

Epson recently enhanced its line-up of home projectors with the announcement of its EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector.

It features scene adaptive gamma correction, frame interpolation, HDR10/HLG support, as well as 3LCD technology providing equal white and color light output, allowing users to enjoy smooth, color-correct, and high resolution images.

Additionally, a new Vivid color mode incorporated in the projector enables users to focus on color and contrast settings. Its eco mode in the light output setting also allows the user to save energy by reducing the lumens of the projector.

The EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector comes integrated with Android TV TM function as well as a built-in 10W speaker. More details are available on Epson's website and in the brand's authorized dealers.

EROC'S MAX PROJECTOR

E-commerce company Eroc has launched its Max Projector, which has 4K Ultra HD resolution and a screen that can be stretched 49 to 200 inches wide with a projection distance of 1.5 to 5.9 meters.

It is also equipped with Dolby Audio, ZEASN Android OS, and streaming applications. Other features include AI Smart Dimming, Electronic Focus Mode, 2.4/5G Dual Wi-Fi, multiple Ports/HDMI, iOS and Android screen mirroring, remote and mouse control, and Bluetooth.

The Max Projector is available in Eroc's official Shopee and Lazada shops.

NBA2K24 CELEBRATES KOBE BRYANT

2K has unveiled that Kobe Bryant will be featured as the NBA 2K24 Kobe

Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition cover athlete.

NBA 2K24 will release worldwide on September 8 on all platforms and will feature crossplay compatibility for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S.

To celebrate the return of Kobe on the NBA 2K cover, players will be able to channel their inner-Mamba mentality in the brand-new Mamba Moments mode.

In addition, NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAY, a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay.

NBA 2K24 will offer three editions of the game in various digital and physical formats: a Kobe Bryant Edition, a legendary Black Mamba Edition, and an all-new, exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition, which includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. All editions are available for pre- order.

NEW KINDNESS CAMPAIGN BY BUMBLE

Bumble has launched a global campaign titled Kindness is Sexy featuring new content with actor Adam DiMarco.

The partnership comes at a time when nationwide, singles are more focused on kindness as a key element of their dating decisions.

According to Bumble’s latest consumer survey, a majority (84%) of respondents around the world agree that being kind is more important than physical attributes in a potential partner, with honesty (67%) and empathy (62%) being the top two defining characteristics of kindness in a relationship.

The video embodies this sentiment as it follows DiMarco throughout his day as he interacts with strangers through various acts of kindness, catching the eyes of those around him for going the extra mile to lend a hand or give a compliment.

POKEMON SLEEP APP

The next challenge for Pokémon games is to bring fresh entertainment to sleeping. The core gameplay of Pokémon Sleep is simple: place your smart device by your pillow, then go to sleep.

Your adventure takes place on a cluster of small islands somewhere in the world. Together with a large Snorlax who lives on the islands, and Neroli, a professor studying Pokémon sleeping habits, you’ll carry out research into how Pokémon sleep.

Pokémon Sleep is a mobile app in development for iOS and Android. Here, you can track your sleep at night, study the gathered Pokémon sleep styles the next morning, and raise up Snorlax nice and big during the day. The more sleep you get, and the bigger Snorlax becomes, the more Pokémon you’ll be able to meet, and the more sleep styles you’ll be able to discover.

RAGNAROK ORIGIN'S NEW CONTENT, GAMEPLAY

Ragnarok Origin has announced the upcoming release of a highly anticipated update that introduces brand new gameplay and content for Filipino gamers.

Filipino players can now advance to Level 90, allowing them to unlock a range of features and challenges that will push their skills to the limit.

Features of the Level 90 expansion include new equipment, a new storyline, a new Helheim dungeon, Extreme Challenge 4-star difficulty, and Endless Tower 50F.

Pinoy players are also to enjoy the new Nightmare Temple, the GvG war mode from the original game, and the returning Poring Chest event.