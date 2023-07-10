Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx. Instagram/@the_missphilippines

Pauline Amelinckx is a step closer to winning Supra Chat, one of the pre-pageant challenges of Miss Supranational 2023.

The Philippine representative made it to the final round of Supra Chat after being selected from a batch of 10 semi-finalists.

She joins candidates from Canada, India, Peru, and South Africa. They were selected based on judges' scores (70%) and fan votes (30%).

The first two rounds of Supra Chat showed Miss Supranational 2023 candidates answering a set of questions from host Ivan Padrez.

The pre-pageant competition was streamed live on the Miss Supranational YouTube page.

The Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night will be held on July 14 in Poland (early morning of July 15 in the Philippines).

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.