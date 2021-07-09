Unilever teams up with DSWD Calabarzon for nutrition program

MANILA—Unilever Philippines has teamed up with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Calabarzon to roll out a nutrition program in the region.

Under the "Knorr Nutri-Sarap Nutrition Program", the company aims to help solve the problem of malnutrition and undernourishment among lower-income families by providing them with access to healthy home-cooked meals.

Results of a Rapid Nutrition Assessment Survey conducted by the Department of Science and Technology—Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) in 2020 showed that 6 out of 10 — or 62.1 percent — of surveyed households reported "moderate to severe" food insecurity, with this insecurity highest in households with children and pregnant members.

The program aims to educate families on nutritious eating and cooking with a 21-day nutrition plan.

Unilever and the DSWD hopes to help more than 200,000 children in the region through the program.

“Knorr Nutri-Sarap Nutrition Program simplifies meal planning and preparation and empowers our community moms to make healthier choices for their family,” said Bindoy Baltazar, marketing director for foods at Unilever Philippines.

Through the program, Unilever will prepare and provide learning modules, conduct a home-based 21-day training program, and offer access to nutrition experts.

The DSWD, for its part, will connect the company with its Pantawid Pamilya beneficiaries in the region, as well as extend necessary guidance and assistance for the program.

