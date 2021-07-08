WATCH: Robi Domingo gives tour of walk-in closet

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Following in the footsteps of other celebrity vloggers, Robi Domingo gave a tour of his new walk-in closet.

In his latest vlog, the host said the space, which used to be a veranda, was renovated last year.

"We started 2020, natapos lang this year," he said. "Before, this was a veranda na open space. Kasi doon is my brother's room, slash our room. May access papunta sa labas."

Domingo then showed the different parts of his walk-in closet, which include sections for footwear, caps, bags, clothes, and other valuables.

Some of his prized possessions include a basketball signed by NBA star Steph Curry and a framed autograph by pop singer Taylor Swift.

Domingo said he rarely buys designer goods, unlike most celebrities, as he prefers to support local products.

"Let's support local whatever happens. These stuff (designer items) are great, but if there's a chance to support local, I highly recommend Marikina shoes na meron akong pairs sa baba," he said.

