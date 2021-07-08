WATCH: Catriona Gray joins 6th season of 'SupermodelMe' as judge

Catriona Gray (rightmost) joins host Cindy Bishop (center) and other judges of "SupermodelMe" season 6. Handout

MANILA -- Catriona Gray joins an international panel of judges in the latest season of the reality competition "SupermodelMe."

On Thursday, the former Miss Universe shared a teaser for the sixth season of "SupermodelMe," which will be shown on AXN Asia in October.

"It's time for a revolution," she said in an Instagram post.

Filmed in Singapore last June, "SupermodelMe" season 6 features 12 aspiring models from the Philippines, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Other judges on the show, which is hosted by supermodel and actress Cindy Bishop, include American photographer Yu Tsai, TV host Hanli Hoefer, and Singaporean actress Ase Wang.

Also part of season 6 as "task masters" are Filipina model Monika Sta. Maria, who finished as runner-up in "Asia's Next Top Model" cycle 3; and Thai model Dana Slosar, who won ANTM cycle 6.

The sixth season of "SupermodelMe" will premiere on AXN Asia at 7:55 p.m. on October 11.

Related video: