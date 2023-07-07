"Aloha, Hawaii!"

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray greeted her fans in Hawaii on Friday as she announced her upcoming show with her fiance, actor-singer Sam Milby.

The show, aptly titled "The Heartthrob and the Queen," will be held at 6 p.m. on July 22 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom.

They will also be joined by fellow Cornerstone talents Inigo Pascual and Zephanie.

Gray and Milby announced their engagement last February through their social media posts.

They went public with their relationship in mid-2020.