Klook bundles Taylor Swift tickets with Singapore tours

Part of the poster for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. Handout



MANILA -- Planning to catch Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Singapore next year? A travel app is set to offer tickets bundled with hotel stays and tours.

Klook announced that it has been tapped as the official "experience partner" for Swift's upcoming shows in March 2024 in Singapore's National Stadium.

Starting 12 p.m. on July 7, the app will offer bundles consisting of concert tickets, hotel stays or packages, and other options such as activities and experiences in Singapore.

In a statement released Thursday, Klook said ticket purchases are limited to a maximum of four per customer, with the concert passes to be sent out two weeks before the show date.

"We see the potential of our platform in bridging a gap in the concert space and opening up doors for destinations to tap into music tourism," said Klook Singapore general manager Sarah Wan.

She added that the bundles aim to "revolutionize the way concert-goers plan and indulge in their entertainment experiences."

Singapore is the only Southeast Asian stop in Swift's The Eras Tour, which serves as a tribute to all of her albums.