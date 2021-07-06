Oriental Mindoro to launch app, website to boost provincial tourism

MANILA -- Most people were locked in their homes the past year due to the pandemic, causing a plunge in tourism across the country.

As travel restrictions ease up in the recent months, Filipinos have begun to plan their much-needed vacations.

In line with this, the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro (PGOM) has teamed up with the Department of Tourism's Tourism Promotions Board as it rolls out a new travel mobile app and website.

This is the PGOM’s way “to rejuvenate and breathe new life into the severely affected tourism industry” of Oriental Mindoro.

“Powered by ITDC Systems Development Services, this digital innovation serves as an easy-to-use platform that will allow users to find up-to-date information on their favorite tourist attractions in the province,” the Provincial Tourism Office said in a statement.

The app and the website “will be the tourists’ official travel companion in Oriental Mindoro as it will also provide access to verified information and the latest travel advisories.”



In addition to this, the mobile app will also provide its users the history of the towns within the province, its captivating destinations, interesting shops, world-class dive spots, local food places, as well as accommodations.

Both the app and website are slated to be launched to the public on Thursday, July 8, at the Provincial Capitol of Oriental Mindoro with local tourism stakeholders and travel trade sector present.