WATCH: How to dress up for rainy days, according to Kathryn Bernardo

MANILA -- Looking for some style inspiration? Here are some tips from Kathryn Bernardo on dressing up for rainy season in Manila.

In her latest vlog, the Kapamilya star put together five outfits for drizzly days, with help from her stylist Jan Aranilla.

"I really like to keep my outfits very comfortable but at the same time versatile without having to compromise style," she said.

Bernardo's rainy day looks mostly consisted of a form-fitting top or dress, a pair of trousers or a tennis skirt, and a pair of sneakers.

The actress then adds different coverups to stay warm and dry such as a collared button-down shirt, an oversized hoodie, a linen blazer, and a leather jacket.

Showing some clothes that she has worn in previous events, Bernardo reminded her viewers that there is nothing wrong with repeating outfits.

"It's okay to repeat the outfit, walang kailangang ikahiya doon. You just have to invest in the right pieces," she said.

Bernardo has been giving tips on fashion and beauty as well as glimpses of her personal life in her YouTube channel, which boasts of over three million subscribers.

