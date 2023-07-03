LOOK: Jose Rizal's brain fragments kept in bottle

MANILA - Ever wondered what happened to the remains of Dr. Jose Rizal, the Philippines' national hero?

According to professor Ambeth R. Ocampo of Ateneo De Manila University, even though the hero's mortal remains are famously buried under the Luneta monument, a bit of Rizal's backbone is stored in Fort Santiago.

"The chipped bone is believed to be the spot where the bullet hit him on December 30, 1896," Ocampo said.

Interestingly, some of Rizal's brain fragments are stored in a bottle.

"I did not know till recently that Rizal’s eldest sister Saturnina kept fragments of the hero’s brain in a bottle. I presume the fragments were formerly preserved in alcohol that has since dried up," Ocampo said.

Rizal's novels “Noli me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo” “were viewed as the guiding force for other patriots to rally for the country’s cause,” in the 1896 revolution against Spanish colonial rule, according to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Rizal was executed by firing squad on Dec. 30, 1896 in Bagumbayan Field (now Rizal Park) on orders of Spanish authorities.