Kelsey Merritt takes flight lessons in Hamptons

During her visit to the Hamptons, Kelsey Merritt managed to find time for flight lessons, showcasing her willingness to explore new skills and interests.

Despite a busy schedule, she made the most of her time and seized the opportunity to engage in aviation training.

Merritt posted a couple of pictures via her Instagram Stories, revealing much fun she had learning how to fly a plane.

“Landed the plane all on my own for the first time,” she said in one of her posts.

Merritt is the first Filipina to take the runway in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

In April, she again made waves after she was spotted with “Enchanted” actor James Marsden on in Santa Monica, California.

The two were all smiles as they were photographed by Just Jared, which reported that Merritt and Marsden left together in one car after having a meal at a popular Italian restaurant.

It remains unclear though if the two were out on a romantic date.